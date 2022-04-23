Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $388,000 Position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.24% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 184.4% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 275,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,894 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 183,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,791 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

