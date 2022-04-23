Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $393,000 Stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 261.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.09% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $830,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th.

