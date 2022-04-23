Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $414,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

