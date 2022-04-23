Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $428,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

NYSE MAA opened at $207.07 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.99 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

