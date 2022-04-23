Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $444,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RACE opened at $210.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.16.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.09.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

