Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $449,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Erste Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

