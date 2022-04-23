Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $455,000 Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 70.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 32.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

