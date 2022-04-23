Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $472,000 Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 84.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of DMB stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

