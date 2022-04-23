Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $484,000 Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,463,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,838,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.