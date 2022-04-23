Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in DaVita by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,506,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DVA. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.41 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

