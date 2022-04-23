Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in UDR by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $58.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.