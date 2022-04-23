Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 525.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of BUG stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.