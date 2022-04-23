Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.37 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.96.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.70.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

