Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,263 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $99.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.78. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.00 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

