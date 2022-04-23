Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.