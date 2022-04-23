Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 3,106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Littelfuse by 638.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after purchasing an additional 88,432 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Littelfuse by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 76.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 75,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.61%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

