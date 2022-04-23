Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,778 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,979,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,073,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,628,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 118,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,693,000.

NASDAQ IMCV opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.88 and a twelve month high of $71.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

