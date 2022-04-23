Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,185 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

