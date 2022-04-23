Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 74 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.08.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.