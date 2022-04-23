Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases Shares of 17,324 Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.10% of Capital City Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 119,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

