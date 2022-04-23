Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7,208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,227,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AFG opened at $144.29 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.17.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

