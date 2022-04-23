Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Logitech International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 259,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Shares of LOGI opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

