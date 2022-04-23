Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $405,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 265.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 33,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.43.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

