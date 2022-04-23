Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPC. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $27.36 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

