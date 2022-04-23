Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,423 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGLD opened at $137.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.68.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

