Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 426 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

