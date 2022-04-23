Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 503 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,552,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

