Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 919 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.30 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

