Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.16% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.59 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

