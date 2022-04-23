Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $432,000 Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 309.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 3.03.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

