Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hibbett during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.41. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $590.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.01.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

