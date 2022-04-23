Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

