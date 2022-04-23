Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in US Ecology by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in US Ecology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in US Ecology by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on US Ecology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

