Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 453 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.39.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $95.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $210,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

