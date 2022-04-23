Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 813.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 204,392 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $31.16 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.79.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

