Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $35,000 Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 43.25% and a return on equity of 201.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $17.00 dividend. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 124.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.