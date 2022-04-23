Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $62,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.56, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

