Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 148.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TIM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 57.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $860.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Research analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TIM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

