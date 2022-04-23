Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 5,963 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tenaris by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.42.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

