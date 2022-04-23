Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $173.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.34.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

