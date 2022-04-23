Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 651.3% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 102,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 97,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

In related news, insider Oa Eagle Group Investors, Llc sold 28,753 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $402,829.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 445,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,592. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECC opened at $13.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

About Eagle Point Credit (Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.