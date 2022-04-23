Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 4.60.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

