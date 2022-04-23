Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

