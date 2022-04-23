Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 21.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Perrigo by 374.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,119,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $33.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -297.14%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

