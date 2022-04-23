Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Photronics were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Photronics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Photronics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 132,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $689,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

