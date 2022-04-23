Physicians Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 13.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.34. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.