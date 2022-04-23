Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,797 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 105.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $902,000.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,723 shares of company stock worth $6,210,023 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.