Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350,613 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $41.32 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

