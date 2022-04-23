Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $417,000 in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $705,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $506,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NICE by 33.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NICE by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in NICE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $203.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $199.32 and a 12 month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

