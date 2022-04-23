Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 179.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.97. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.